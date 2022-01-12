Doris J. Tsiatsos, beloved wife of Greg, of Starkey, died Jan. 1, 2022, at a local care facility. She was 90 years of age. A memorial gathering will be announced in the spring to celebrate her life. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels~Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
She was born, Doris Jean Gray on May 30, 1931 in Wallowa, to Lloyd and Eunice (Scott) Gray. At the age of 7, her father bought her a violin and lessons to play it, to entice her to want to join the rest of the family in moving to La Grande. It was the beginning of a lifelong love of music.
Doris was raised and educated in La Grande, first at Greenwood School and later graduated from La Grande High School with the class of 1949. After her graduation, she married Greg Tsiatsos at her parents' home in La Grande.
She was not accustomed to the many and varied household duties of a housewife and ranch wife but she embraced the adventure and became a very proficient cook and homemaker and even helped Greg with the livestock. She was an accomplished seamstress and made her family's clothes.
Doris was very active in the Grande Ronde Symphony for most of her life and was the concert master for many years and donated her valued violin to the symphony.
Surviving family members include her husband of 72 years, Greg Tsiatsos of Starkey; daughter, Sharon Crampton of Starkey; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Brenda Gray of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren, Rhonda Ross, Jason Crampton, and twins, Christopher Tsiatsos and Deena Haun; a great-grandson, Caden Ross, to whom she gave her Cadillac for Christmas. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deena Hale; her son, Grant Tsiatsos and her sister, Barbara Gray.
Friends who wish may make contributions in memory of Doris Tsiatsos to her beloved, Grande Ronde Symphony.
