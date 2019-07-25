Walla Walla
August 12, 1931 — June 30, 2019
Phyllis M. Ainsworth, 87, died June 30, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at Rancho Villa Clubhouse, 1250 Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. Inurnment will be in Bowlus Pioneer Cemetery, east of Milton-Freewater, next to the love of her life Clarence who died September 24, 1999.
Memorial contributions may be made to Positive Life Radio.
Mrs. Ainsworth was born August 12, 1931, in Mill City (Medford area), Oregon. She attended school in Pendleton, Oregon, Upper Columbia Academy 1945/1946 and graduated from Columbia Academy in 1949.
Phyllis completed her teaching certificate from Walla Walla College in 1950. She married Clarence B. Ainsworth August 12, 1954, on her birthday in Pendleton, Ore. After birth of her first child, Liana, they moved to Ten Sleep, Wyo., where Clarence’s family had homesteaded in the 1800s. She gave birth to her son, Kent, in Wyoming. She also had two stepchildren, Phil and Sharon Ainsworth.
She graduated from Walla Walla College in 1969 with a B.S. in elementary education/art. She taught school in Myrtle Creek, Ore., Sheridan, Wyo., Grants Pass, Ore., and in Benton Harbor, Mich. In retirement they returned to Milton-Freewater in 1994.
Her passion was teaching children to read using phonics. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed flower gardening, painting and reading. In her late 70s she began to lose her vision and loved listening to books on tape for the blind, Bible on CD and music on Positive Life Radio.
Survivors include her daughter, Liana Ainsworth St. Clair (Brian); son Kent Ainsworth (Ruth); stepdaughter Sharon Maness (Cecil); and stepdaughter-in-law Pacita Ainsworth. She has two granddaughters, two great-grandchildren, and from her stepchildren two granddaughters, two grandsons, and nine great-grandchildren. Also her sisters Esther Marple of Thermopolis, Wyo., and Bea Downs (Mike) and brother Bob Hodge from Jacksonville, Ore. She was preceded in death by husband Clarence B. Ainsworth, brother Richard Kivett, stepson Phil Ainsworth, and granddaughter Kathy (Ainsworth) Narbona.
