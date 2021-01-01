SATURDAY, JAN. 2
COLBRAY, NORA — Graveside service following state coronavirus guidelines at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
HAMBY, VAUGHN — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Hamby Ranch shop on Highway 395 South through Pilot Rock (big shop on the right across from Yellow Jacket Road). Masks can be worn at personal discretion.
LAMBERT, JOHN — Viewing from 2-5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
COGSWELL, CAROLYN — In-person (for immediate family) and online celebration of life (for friends and loved ones) at 3 p.m. at Athena Baptist Church, 413 N. Fifth St., or via https://youtu.be/kRm1AKr_cRc.
MONDAY, JAN. 4
No services scheduled
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
NYCZ, ROBERT — Funeral mass at 1 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
