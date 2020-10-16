SATURDAY, OCT. 17
JOHNSON, EDITH — Celebration of life gathering following state guidelines at 11 a.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
JORGENSEN, VIVIAN — Viewing from 9-9:45 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater. Concluding services and interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Masks are required at all events.
WEIMER, SAM — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY, OCT. 18-20
No services scheduled
