SATURDAY, OCT. 31
DAHL, ARTHUR — Viewing from 1-3 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A memorial service will follow from 4-5 p.m. at the Stateline Seventh-day Adventist Church, 53730 Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater. Masks are required.
MOREHEAD, NORMA — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
VIALL, VERN — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Lexington Cemetery.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
DAHL, ARTHUR — Graveside service at 11:45 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery, followed by a private family service at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Masks are required.
MONDAY-TUESDAY, NOV. 2-3
No services scheduled
