THURSDAY, NOV. 19
PARTLOW, STEPHEN — Graveside service with military honors at 2 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, Boardman.
WILLINGHAM, SCOTT — Viewing from 2-5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
MITZIMBERG, DAVID — Visitation from 2-3 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m., with military honors at 3 p.m., at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
WILLINGHAM, SCOTT — Viewing from 1-5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
WENDLER, BYRON — Viewing from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
WILLINGHAM, SCOTT — Graveside service at 11 a.m at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.