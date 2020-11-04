THURSDAY, NOV. 5
WILLIAMSON, LEO — Visitation from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
HERBES, DICK — Visitation from 8-11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery.
WILLIAMSON, LEO — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
BARNETT, JAMES — Celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt St.
CRAWFORD, FRANCINE — Celebration of life following state guidelines at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
HULL, KRAIG — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Wasco County Fairgrounds, 81849 Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley.
TENNENT, BARBARA — Memorial graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Condon Cemetery.
