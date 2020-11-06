SATURDAY, NOV. 7
BARNETT, JAMES — Celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt St.
CRAWFORD, FRANCINE — Celebration of life following state guidelines at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
HULL, KRAIG — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Wasco County Fairgrounds, 81849 Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley.
JOHNSON, PATI — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Life Church of Pilot Rock, 222 S.W. Third St.
LEIGHTY, DEB — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Masks are required; those with COVID symptoms are asked to stay home.
TENNENT, BARBARA — Memorial graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Condon Cemetery.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY, NOV. 8-10
No services scheduled
