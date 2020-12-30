THURSDAY, DEC. 31
CAREY, JIM — Service at 1 p.m. at the Life Church of Pilot Rock, 222 S.W. Third St., followed by burial at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Life Church.
DICK, SUSAN — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
COLBRAY, NORA — Graveside service following state coronavirus guidelines at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
HAMBY, VAUGHN — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Hamby Ranch shop on Highway 395 South through Pilot Rock (big shop on the right across from Yellow Jacket Road). Masks can be worn at personal discretion.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
COGSWELL, CAROLYN — In-person (for immediate family) and online celebration of life (for friends and loved ones) at 3 p.m. at Athena Baptist Church, 413 N. Fifth St., or via https://youtu.be/kRm1AKr_cRc.
