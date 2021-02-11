SATURDAY, FEB. 13
ESTRADA, HENRY — Celebration gathering at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
MYREN, STEVE — A parade of EMS vehicles beginning at 10 a.m. in Heppner and Ione, with a second parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Irrigon and Boardman, traveling along the main streets. The two groups will combine at 11 a.m. at Wilson Lane and Bombing Range Road, concluding the parade at the Boardman Marina parking lot, 1 Marine Drive N.E.
MONDAY-TUESDAY, FEB. 15-16
No services scheduled
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.