THURSDAY-FRIDAY, FEB. 18-19
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
COY, GLEN — Graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
PAPINEAU, GAE — Memorial graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Lexington Cemetery. A non-potluck lunch will be served following the service at American Auto Body, 165 N. C St., Lexington.
SMITH, WALTER — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton. Attendance is limited due to COVID but the service will be live streamed.
