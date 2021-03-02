THURSDAY, MARCH 4

SHANER, MILLIE — Service at 10 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton (will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page). Private interment will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

O’LEARY, MIKE — Graveside service with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Wenatchee (Wash.) City Cemetery.

PHILLIPS, GLEN — Graveside service following state guidelines at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

BURNS, ILA MAE — Viewing at 9:5 a.m. followed by an informal gathering of close friends and family at 10 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. Masks and social distancing are required.

MIKAMI, SACH — Graveside service at 12:15 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.

NEWPORT, TIM — Funeral service at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.

