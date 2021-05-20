SATURDAY, MAY 22
BROWN, ED — Service at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery Veterans Shelter.
HALFMOON, MICHAEL — Rosary and memorial mass at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission, 48122 St. Andrews Road, Mission. A grab and go lunch will be provided at Kateri Hall following the service.
HENDRICKS, DEE — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Irrigon Cemetery.
POTTER, TROY — Graveside service following state guidelines at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
ROSENBERG, LISA — Celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at Walchli Farms (Blue Sheds), 32697 E. Loop Road, Hermiston.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
PORTER, MURIEL — Graveside funeral service following state guidelines at 1 p.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
MONDAY-TUESDAY, MAY 24-25
No services scheduled
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.