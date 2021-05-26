THURSDAY, MAY 27
STEPHENS, ALICE — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
No service scheduled
SATURDAY, MAY 29
PIFER, VERNON — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Living Faith Center, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston.
TUCKER, MIYOKO (JANET) — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Oasis Vineyard Church, 1255 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.