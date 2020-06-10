THURSDAY, JUNE 11
SHEA, CON — Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
SHEA, CON — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission. A luncheon will follow at Hodgen Distributing, 4340 Westgate, Pendleton.
TIERNEY, DOROTHY — Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 103 S. Lincoln St., Condon.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
SITTON, BARBARA — Funeral services at 9:45 a.m. at Wheeler County Fairgrounds, 720 E. Third St., Fossil. Those who prefer may watch a live stream on the Fossil First Baptist Church’s Facebook page. Graveside services will follow at Mayville Cemetery.
TIERNEY, DOROTHY — Public burial service at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Condon.
