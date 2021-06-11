SATURDAY, JUNE 12
AKES, CHARLES JR. — Memorial service at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
DEMAURO, RUSSEL — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
HUGHS, JACKIE — Graveside service following state guidelines at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
GROSHONG, MARIE — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton. A reception will follow. Call Kathryn at 541-278-9663 or Rebecca at 541-379-1074 for more information.
ROGERS, LEAH — Clean and sober celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Harris Jr. Academy, 3121 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton.
ROXBURY, MAUREEN — Celebration of life gathering at 11 a.m. at My Garden Overfloweth, 33512 W. Highway 14, Paterson, Washington.
SCHNELL, WAYNE — Celebration of life gathering at 2 p.m. at the Skinny Bull AG Museum, 240 S. First St., Irrigon.
SNYDER, LAWRENCE — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Condon Elks Lodge, 110 Wasco-Heppner Highway, with a concluding service and burial following at the Condon Cemetery.
THORNE, JONATHAN — Graveside services as 10 a.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 295, Pendleton, followed by a luncheon at LIfe Church, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock.
WIGGINS, ED — Memorial gathering from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 80729 N. Ott Road, Hermiston.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
POST, JASON — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. A funeral procession will proceed to Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton, followed by a graveside service. A reception will follow services at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds Let ’er Buck Room. Public is welcome.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
GREEN, MARION — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building, Main Street, Heppner.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
No services scheduled
