SATURDAY, JUNE 13
SITTON, BARBARA — Funeral services at 9:45 a.m. at Wheeler County Fairgrounds, 720 E. Third St., Fossil. Those who prefer may watch a live stream on the Fossil First Baptist Church’s Facebook page. Graveside services will follow at Mayville Cemetery.
TIERNEY, DOROTHY — Public burial service at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Condon.
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
No services scheduled
MONDAY, JUNE 15
HOLEMAN, EMILE — Viewing from 4-7 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. Observance of social distancing guidelines is requested.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
HOLEMAN, EMILE — Memorial graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. Attendees in person are requested to observe social distancing guidelines; those who do not wish to attend in person may participate in a drive-by observance. The service also will be live-streamed on the Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.