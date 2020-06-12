SATURDAY, JUNE 13

SITTON, BARBARA — Funeral services at 9:45 a.m. at Wheeler County Fairgrounds, 720 E. Third St., Fossil. Those who prefer may watch a live stream on the Fossil First Baptist Church’s Facebook page. Graveside services will follow at Mayville Cemetery.

TIERNEY, DOROTHY — Public burial service at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Condon.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

No services scheduled

MONDAY, JUNE 15

HOLEMAN, EMILE — Viewing from 4-7 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. Observance of social distancing guidelines is requested.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

HOLEMAN, EMILE — Memorial graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. Attendees in person are requested to observe social distancing guidelines; those who do not wish to attend in person may participate in a drive-by observance. The service also will be live-streamed on the Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Facebook page.

