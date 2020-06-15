TUESDAY, JUNE 16
HOLEMAN, EMILE — Memorial graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. Attendees in person are requested to observe social distancing guidelines; those who do not wish to attend in person may participate in a drive-by observance. The service also will be live-streamed on the Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Facebook page.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
GENTRY, JAYNE — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery.
