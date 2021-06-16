THURSDAY, JUNE 17
No services scheduled
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
FERNANDEZ, JOE JR. — Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
HALLMARK, KEITH — Celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A small graveside service will follow.
HARRIS, BEV — Memorial graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
BRADLEY, CINDY and EMMA McCLURE — Celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds Roy Raley Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
