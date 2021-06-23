THURSDAY, JUNE 24
No services scheduled
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
SOUTH, SAM — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
BARTOSCHEK, JUSTIN — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 295, Hermiston. A reception will follow at the church.
BERRY, CHARLOTTE — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
BRANSTETTER, GIB — Graveside service at 9 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
BOWDEN, BILLY — Graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, followed by a celebration gathering at the Midway Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston.
CHERRY, JOAN — Services at 1 p.m. at the Life Church, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock.
HINZ, JOHN — Memorial and celebration of life at 12 noon at the Echo Cemetery, followed by lunch at the Campus Life building, 595 S. First St., Hermiston. Bring Nerf guns; a Nerf war will follow.
HUGHES, DARRALL — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
MADDOX, LYNN — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery Veteran’s Shelter, 1400 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
MCELROY, JOHN — Celebration of life at 3 p.m. at 44470 Holmes Road, Pendleton.
NOONAN, JOYCE — Memorial service at 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.
