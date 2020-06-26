SATURDAY, JUNE 27
CARTER, VERNA — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Pendleton. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Long Creek Cemetery, with a dinner to follow at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Friendship Hall, 215 E. Main St., Long Creek.
COE, JAN — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. An outdoor reception and meal will follow at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74, Heppner.
DENNEY, BOB — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
UNDERWOOD, PHILLIP — Graveside services at 11 a.m. at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Road, Yakima, Wash.
