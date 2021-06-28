TUESDAY, JUNE 29
PICKERD, MONTY — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
TANGNEY, TOM — Celebration of a life of service at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
No services scheduled
