People attending in-person services are reminded to follow physical distancing protocols until restrictions are lifted.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
MEYERSICK, TAYLOR — Viewing from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
MEYERSICK, TAYLOR — Graveside gathering at 2 p.m. for family and close friends only at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
MARSHALL, JOE — Graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
RODGERS, STEVE, AND MARLA VAN CLEAVE — Joint memorial service at Helix Community Church, 403 Harrison St.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.