THURSDAY, JULY 1
No services scheduled
FRIDAY, JULY 2
COE, CORLEEN — Celebration of life service at 11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery, followed by a meal for family and friends at Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., Milton-Freewater.
DYER, MARY — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Condon United Church of Christ, 114 S. East St.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 3-4
No services scheduled
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.