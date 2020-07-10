SATURDAY, JULY 11
BAISLEY, DAVID — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
HODGERT, KAREN — Celebration of life and urn placement at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery. A reception will follow at Sno Road Winery in Echo.
PETERSON, KENNETH — Public graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery; masks and social distancing will be required. A private family memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center. A livestream of both services will be available; visit www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com for instructions.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY, JULY 12-14
No services scheduled
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.