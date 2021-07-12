TUESDAY, JULY 13
No services scheduled
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
KESSLER, CAROL — Viewing from noon to 7 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
SMITH, NINA — Memorial graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Condon Cemetery.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
KESSLER, CAROL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, followed by burial at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. A potluck reception will follow the services at the M-F Jr. Show Grounds, 84575 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
