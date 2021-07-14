THURSDAY, JULY 15
KESSLER, CAROL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, followed by burial at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. A potluck reception will follow the services at the M-F Jr. Show Grounds, 84575 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
POLK, RHONDA — Dressing service at 9 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, followed by burial at Agency Cemetery, Mission.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
MARES, FRANK — Funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
MCPHERSON, LEVE JR. — Viewing from noon to 7 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
PHILLIPS, HAL — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the MIlton-Freewater Elks Lodge, 811 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A luncheon and reception will follow the service.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
MCPHERSON, LEVE JR. — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
STEWART, MIKE — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A celebration of life potluck will immediately follow at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
