THURSDAY, JULY 16
SMITH, JOHN — Viewing from 3-7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Facemasks will be required.
SPURLIN, BILLY — Graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
SMITH, JOHN — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. Facemasks will be required.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
CRANDALL, JORDAN — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Pavilion, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston. Casual dress is requested.
HESP, DAVID — Outdoor memorial service from 10:30 a.m. at David’s Cemetery Columbarium, 4600 Mad River Road, Dayton, Ohio.
NYCZ, DAPHENE — Funeral mass at 12 noon at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SMITH, MICHAEL — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
SNELL, IKE — Graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. at the Island City Cemetery. All attendees must wear a mask.
