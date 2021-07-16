SATURDAY, JULY 17
MCPHERSON, LEVE JR. — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
STEWART, MIKE — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A celebration of life potluck will immediately follow at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
No services scheduled
MONDAY, JULY 19
WELLS, CHUCK — Memorial services and reception at 10:30 a.m. at Vineyard Boise Church, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City, Idaho. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Hill City Cemetery.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
No services scheduled
