THURSDAY, JULY 2
HEALY, GWEN — Graveside service at 12 noon at Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
PENNEY, JAMES — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission. Burial will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery.
FRIDAY, JULY 3 - SUNDAY, JULY 5
No services scheduled
MONDAY, JULY 6
McCUEN, CLARENCE — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
No services scheduled
