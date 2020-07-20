TUESDAY, JULY 21
STORMENT, LINDA — Graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. Masks are required.
TIAS, CHESTER — Services at 8na.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at Agency Cemetery, Mission.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
DOHERTY, EDDIE — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
DOHERTY, EDDIE — Funeral mass and service at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
MYERS, RICK — Visitation from 4-8 p.m. at Weeks Funeral Home, 451 Cemetery Road, Buckley, Wash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.