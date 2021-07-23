SATURDAY, JULY 24
CHAPMAN, BETTY — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery.
HUTH, ALICIA — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds Roy Raley Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
JONES, MICHAEL — Final Seven at 7 a.m. at Agency Longhouse, Mission, followed by burial at Agency Cemetery.
MACKENZIE, DAN — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
ORAN, TONI — Memorial service at 10 a.m. at the River of Life Church, 2023 Pipeline Drive, Goldendale.
QUINN, REGGIE — Celebration of life at 3 p.m. at the Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1401 S.W. Goodwin Place.
WISE, RAYMOND — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Church of God, 712 S.W. 27th St.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
REED, PATRICIA — Memorial graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Spray Cemetery. A potluck meal will follow at The Rock in Spray.
MONDAY-TUESDAY, JULY 26-27
No services scheduled
