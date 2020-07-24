SATURDAY, JULY 25
ADDINGTON, TONI — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Living Faith Church, 1411 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston. A celebration of life will follow at the Addington home, across the street from the church.
KAUFFMAN, STEVEN — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Jubilee Lake, from Highway 204 north on Forest Service Road 64, Umatilla National Forest.
MARLATT, WILMA — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY, JULY 26-28
No services scheduled
