SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 3-4
No services scheduled
MONDAY, JULY 5
LAMMEY, JAMES — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Lighthouse Church, 417 N.W. 21st St.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
DILLAVOU, JAROLD — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A reception will follow at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
LOTT, MARY — Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Five Mile Building, 6032 N. Five Mile Road, Boise, Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.