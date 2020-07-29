THURSDAY, JULY 30
No services scheduled
FRIDAY, JULY 31
GIESLER, ABE — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
OTIS, FRED — Celebration of life graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
DAULTON, TOM — Celebration of life service at 10 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 193 E. Main St., Hermiston.
DRAKE, CECELIA — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
MYERS, RICK — Celebration of life gathering at 2 p.m. at Maxwell Event Center pavilion, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston.
