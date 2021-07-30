Saturday, July 31
GALENBECK, CATHERINE — Funeral service at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission, followed by a reception.
MESSENGER, FRANK — Celebration of life from 5-8 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston.
MILLER, KY — Memorial mass at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. A gathering to share stories will follow at the church parish hall.
ROSS, FRANK — Celebration of life from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
Sunday, Aug. 1
CALDWELL, RONNIE — Celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton.
KINCAID, JAMIE — Celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. at Vanderbeck Valley Farm, 37791 S. Highway 213, Mount Angel.
Monday, Aug. 2
ALEXANDER, RANDY — Viewing service at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton . Burial to follow at Agency Cemetery, Mission.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
MONAHAN, BILLIE — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
