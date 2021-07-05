TUESDAY, JULY 6
BACKEN, GERALD — Funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. NInth St., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
DILLAVOU, JAROLD — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A reception will follow at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
LOTT, MARY — Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Five Mile Building, 6032 N. Five Mile Road, Boise, Idaho.
PARRA, SAMUEL — Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
BOUSQUET, MATT — Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
THURSDAY, JULY 8
MATTISON, BETTY — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
