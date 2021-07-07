THURSDAY, JULY 8
MATTISON, BETTY — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
FRIDAY, JULY 9
LINNELL, MAXINE — Celebration of life gathering at noon at 79984 Powerline Road, Hermiston. Catered lunch will be served.
PINKERTON, BARBARA-LEE — Visitation from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
STEINKE, KATHY — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemeter, Stanfield.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
BASS, GEORGE — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, followed by burial at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
HOEFT, MORLEY — Remembrance gathering at 10 a.m. at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place.
KIRKLIN, MAX — Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielson St., Echo.
PINKERTON, BARBARA-LEE — Family graveside service at 10 a.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
SHARP, BOYD — Memorial service at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
TELFORD, RYAN — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave., Walla Walla. A no-host lunch will follow at El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 4 W. Oak St., Walla Walla.
