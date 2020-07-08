THURSDAY-FRIDAY, JULY 9-10
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, JULY 11
BAISLEY, DAVID — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
HODGERT, KAREN — Celebration of life and urn placement at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery. A reception will follow at Sno Road Winery in Echo.
PETERSON, KENNETH — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Masks will be required at both events. A livestream of both services will be available; visit www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com for instructions.
