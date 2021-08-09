Tuesday, Aug. 10
PILCH, MARGARET — Celebration of life at 10 a.m. at Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave., with a graveside service to follow.
PORTER, DARCIA — Graveside services at 2 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton. A fellowship gathering will follow at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
No services scheduled.
Thursday, Aug. 12
SHOWAWAY, MIKKI — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, followed by burial at Agency Cemetery, Mission.
