Saturday, Aug. 14
HARNED, KERVYN — Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. A memorial with a reception will follow at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
SAVAGE, CODY — Celebration of life at 5 p.m. at BrokenAntler Winery/Bend in the River, 113618 N. Harrington Road, West Richland, Washington. A reception will follow.
WALLAN, MARY — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Athena Cemetery, followed by light refreshments at Athena Baptist Church, 413 N. Fifth St.
GAVIN, MICHAEL — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Bethel Church, 1109 Airport Road, Pendleton.
Sunday-Tuesday, Aug. 15-18
No services scheduled.
