BARKSTROM, ANDREA — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, with inurnment at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery to follow.
GAMMELL, LINDA — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield.
PAYANT, RODNEY — Celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
PAYNE, DAVID — Tribute and toast from 2-4 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Masks are required.
PEARSON, AMY — Funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission Church, 48022 St. Andrew Road, Mission, with a luncheon to follow.
SAMS, LELAND — Graveside services at 10 a.m. at Island City Cemetery (casual attire is acceptable) followed by a reception at the Island City Hall community room, 10605 Island Ave.
SCHILLING, DENNIS — Celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Columbia View Community Church, 1230 E. Highway 730, Irrigon, with graveside service to follow in September.
VAN BEVEREN, GENE — Memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton.
Sunday-Monday, Aug. 29-30
No services scheduled.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
BARNES, MICHAEL — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
CAHILL, DOLORES — Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fifth and College streets, Athena.
WALLIS, DAVID — Celebration of life Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission Church, 48022 St. Andrew Road, Pendleton, with a lunch following. Interment will be at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
