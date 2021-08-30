BARNES, MICHAEL — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
CAHILL, DOLORES — Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fifth and College streets, Athena.
WALLIS, DAVID — Celebration of life Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission Church, 48022 St. Andrew Road, Pendleton, with a lunch following. Interment will be at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
CAHILL, DOLORES — Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fifth and College streets, Athena. A reception will follow in the church parish hall.
QUINTERO, JOE — Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
Thursday, Sept. 2
QUINTERO, JOE — Funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission, followed by a light lunch. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
