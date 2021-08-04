Thursday, Aug. 5
No services scheduled
Friday, Aug. 6
ALEXANDER, ROBERTA — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
OLNEY, LENA — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 855 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield.
Saturday, Aug. 7
COOLEY, CRAIG — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
CULLERS, BEV — Celebration of life at 10 a.m. at 33890 River View Drive, Hermiston.
HUDSON, MAURY — Celebration of life gathering at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg, 823 S.E. Lane Ave.
NELSON, SUE — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
PAYNE, JERAD SCOTT — Remembrance of life at 11 a.m. at the Community Bible Church, 5807 Umatilla Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336.
POLLICK, LEON — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield.
POTTER, CURTIS — Memorial service from 1-3 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
WELLS, LAURA — Graveside service at 11 a.m at the Hermiston Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life gathering and luncheon at Maxwell Siding Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston.
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM — Graveside service at 9:30 a.m. at the Prosser Cemetery, 1601 Paterson Road, Prosser, WA; followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Church of Christ, 116 Fir St., Grandview, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.