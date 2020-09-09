THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
FORTNER, MISTY — Viewing from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
FORTNER, MISTY — Casual short service at 11 a.m. at the Fortner family ranch, 64575 Bear Creek Road, Pilot Rock. A potluck celebration of life will follow the service.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
BJORKLUND, DOROTHY — Private services: recitation of the rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fifth and College streets, Athena. Inurnment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Athena Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.
LEMBERGER, BRUCE — Open house from 2-4 p.m. at the Lemberger home, 4526 S.W. Perkins Ave., Pendleton.
OLSON, LELA — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
