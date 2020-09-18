SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
LIEUALLEN, JIM — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Athena Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.
SPENCER, DIRK — Dressing ceremony at 8 a.m. followed by viewing, in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Tutuilla Cemetery, Pendleton.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
No services scheduled
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
CLARK, JULIE — Viewing from 2-6 p.m., followed by recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m., at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
CLARK, JULIE — Family-only Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission. Burial will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
