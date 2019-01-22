Hermiston
February 10, 1936 — January 17, 2019
Albert A. “Al” Fetterhoff was born on February 10, 1936, in Sperry, Oklahoma, to parents Charles and Maudie Carroll Fetterhoff. He died on January 17, 2019, at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 82 years.
Al was raised and attended schools in Hermiston, Oregon. He served in the United States Air Force from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1961. Al was united in marriage to Jacqueline Hughes on November 12, 1959, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
He worked at the Umatilla Chemical Depot on the guard force from 1966 until he retired in 1993 as swing shift captain. He later worked at the WalMart DC as an RSR driver and in FID from 1998 until retiring in 2008.
Al enjoyed playing his guitar, riding dirt bikes, fishing, hunting, traveling, playing cards and cherished time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jackie Fetterhoff, Hermiston, Ore.; daughters Sherri Fetterhoff, Meacham, Ore., and Kimberly Tyler, Finley, Wash.; son Albert “Abby” Fetterhoff Jr., Hermiston, Ore.; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Connie, and 12 siblings.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Al’s memory to Pet Rescue c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please leave online condolences for Al’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
