Pendleton
November 5, 1994 — January 1, 2019
It is with deep sadness and pain that the family of Angel announces the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and cousin.
Angel Murillo, 24, passed away on January 1, 2019, in Pendleton, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at Columbia High School gymnasium on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. A private burial was held on the Kreps Ranch. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gardner Funeral Home in White Salmon, Washington.
Angel was born on November 5, 1994, in Hood River, Oregon, to Trinidad and Rosalia Murillo. He graduated from Columbia High School in White Salmon in 2013 and was actively involved in 4-H and FFA. He graduated from Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton with three associates degrees: livestock production, agricultural business, and crop science. He made honor roll in 2015 and 2016. He also served as the vice president of the new FFA collegiate chapter.
Angel grew up on the Kreps Ranch near Glenwood. He enjoyed playing in the dirt, riding horses, helping with the daily chores, and feeding cows in the winter. When Angel graduated and moved to Pendleton, his time on the ranch didn’t decline like some of the other kids. He was there every weekend helping his dad round up cows or feed. He very much loved the ranch and the cowboy way of life. Angel was a kind, generous, thoughtful, hard working, artistic, funny, and talented young man that so many have come to know and love.
Angel was a devoted employee for Hamley Western Store in Pendleton, Oregon. He was a hat shaper and a saddle maker. He entered the 2018 Pendleton Leather Show and won first place in the novice class for his saddle as well as the People’s Choice award.
Angel is survived by his parents, Trino and Rosa, his brother Fernando and wife Ashley (Heck), niece Ava, nephew Greyson, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved horses Joe and Lobo. Angel is preceded in death by his grandfather Senon Murillo and uncles Tomas Bobadilla and Fortunato Frias.
The family of Angel wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.
