Keizer, Ore.
June 10, 1928 — December 19, 2018
Betty Lou Camilla (Kielmeyer) Danner, a resident of Keizer, Ore., and former Pendleton resident, died Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the age of 90.
She was born June 10, 1928, in Fergus Falls, Minn., the only child of Erwin W. and Camilla M. (Just) Kielmeyer. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School before attending Electronic Radio-Television Institute in Minneapolis, Minn.
Following completion of her training in 1946, she accepted a position in Portland, Ore., as a communications operator with United Airlines. She met Raymond S. Danner and they were married at Madeleine Catholic Church, Portland, on February 20, 1949. They moved from Portland to Pendleton in 1952 when Raymond opened his law practice.
From 1950 to 1957 they had five children (Raymond, Paul, Thomas, Linda and Mark). Betty Lou was a devoted mother who cherished her children. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She also volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother, swim team timer and Altar Society member. She and Ray were members of the Pendleton Elks Lodge and Mr. and Mrs. Dance Club. She loved boating and waterskiing at the McNary Yacht Club at Hat Rock.
In 1973 they relocated from Pendleton to Keizer where they built two homes. Betty Lou and Ray would sail in the San Juan Islands, enjoying fresh caught crab and scenic harbors, and had many wonderful hours traveling.
In December 1997 Ray died. Betty Lou never remarried. She was active with St. Edwards Catholic Church working with the Meals on Wheels program and a crochet group donating over 100 shawls. She also volunteered at the Willamette Lutheran Home, visiting residents and brightening their days. Betty Lou continued living in her home until 2017 before moving to assisted living in Keizer. She enjoyed attending mass at St. Edwards, playing dominos, and taking trips to Puerto Vallarta, Sunriver and the Oregon coast.
Betty Lou was a beautiful, kind, selfless individual who would always offer encouragement or a smile.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband. She is survived by her five children and their spouses (Raymond /Linda; Paul/Dian; Tom/Janet; Linda/Mike; and Mark/Sara), seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass was held on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Church in Keizer, Ore. Private interment followed at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.
