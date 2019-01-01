Hammond, Ore.
April 14, 1922 — December 26, 2018
Beverly Buchanan-Peck was born April 14, 1922, in Missoula, Montana. Her parents were Mary Ethel Heath and Edward LaTrace of Heppner, Oregon. Her childhood years were spent on her parents homestead in Ritter, Oregon. She married Harold Leo Buchanan on July 7, 1947, in Vancouver, Washington.
Mom and Dad moved to Hermiston in 1957 where they raised and trained quarter horses. Together they were instrumental in starting the first junior rodeo in Hermiston.
Harold died on July 28, 1974. On June 29, 1990, she married Howard Peck in Hermiston, Oregon. Beverly died peacefully at her home in Hammond, Oregon, on December 26, 2018.
Beverly worked as a field director for Camp Fire Girls from 1958 to 1966 and worked as a bookkeeper in the insurance business from 1966 to 1990. She passionately spent about 30 years volunteering with local youth organizations including Camp Fire Girls, dog and horse 4-H clubs. She was superintendent of the Umatilla County Fair home economics and dog shows. She was a charter member of the Hermiston Altrusa Club.
She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. Her family was always her priority. She had a love for animals, gardening and traveling. In her later years she kept busy researching family genealogy and volunteering for various organizations on the Oregon coast.
Mom is survived by her children Linda Jean Buchanan (and Nolan, deceased) Giddings of Warrenton, Oregon, Gerry Leigh Buchanan (and Bill) Beauchamp of Auburn, California, and Alan Ray (and Lisa) Buchanan of Hammond, Oregon, and seven grandchildren: Cynthia Giddings Sturgell, Larry Giddings, Lloyd Giddings, Vonda Buchanan, Jeff Beauchamp, Bill Beauchamp, and Kari Beauchamp. Additionally, she has 17 great-grandchildren: Jennifer Bartlett, Laura Dow, Kenny Standring, Alexis Giddings, Ethen Giddings, Victoria Giddings-Sullivan, Kevin Giddings, Cody Luck, Derek Luck, Ashley Beauchamp, Bryce Beauchamp, Makayla Beauchamp, Hanna Beauchamp, Connor Beauchamp, Karleigh Beauchamp, and Jacob Vassallo; four great-great-grandchildren; and several half-brothers and sisters from Missoula, Montana.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please leave online condolences for Beverly’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.